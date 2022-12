Stevens (illness) is taking part in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Magic, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Stevens is listed as probable for Friday's game due to illness. Stevens is also wearing a practice jersey that typically denotes starters, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. If the 25-year-old forward rejoins the starting five against the Magic, Dean Wade or Mamadi Diakite will likely return to the bench.