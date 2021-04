Stevens, previously on a two-way contract, has signed a multi-year deal to remain with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Stevens went undrafted in 2020 after four seasons at Penn State. As a rookie, he's averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. While Stevens hasn't been fantasy relevant, the Cavaliers seem to like his potential.