Stevens has signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Unselected in the 2020 Draft after four years at Penn State, Stevens has latched on with the Cavaliers. He had a prolific collegiate career, with averages of 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.2 minutes across 135 appearances, and he was twice named to the All-Big Ten First Team. In signing a two-way deal, Stevens will spend much of the upcoming season in the G League.