Stevens amassed 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

In his first start of the season, Stevens provided solid production. The 25-year-old had played just 23 minutes across three contests all season before Sunday's 30-minute outing. With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) out, Stevens was called upon to step up and he delivered. It's unlikely that he'll land a regular spot in the starting lineup unless those injuries persist.