Stevens will start Monday's contest against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stevens returned to action Friday following a three-game absence due to a knee issue and was held to just 15 minutes. However, after not suffering any setbacks, it appears the third-year forward will be full go Monday. Before his injury, Stevens had averaged 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over his previous 13 starts.