Stevens is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Stevens made his 25th start of the season Thursday against the Magic, but he moves back to the bench Sunday with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen available and in the lineup. Stevens is averaging 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game across 35 bench appearances this season.

