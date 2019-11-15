Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Aggravates thumb injury
Nance will visit a hand specialist Saturday after re-injuring his left thumb, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Nance has been playing with his left thumb wrapped for the last few weeks and aggravated the injury during Thursday's loss to the Heat. The 26-year-old should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers until the team indicates otherwise.
