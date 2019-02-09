Nance scored 10 points (3-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Wizards.

Kevin Love made his return to the lineup but played only six minutes, leaving Nance as the Cavs' lone big on the court for large portions of the night, and while his shooting suffered under the defensive attention the 26-year-old still grabbed his fourth straight double-double and career-high 10th of the season. It could be a while beforre Love is ready to resume a full workload, and with Tristan Thompson (foot) not even practicing yet, Nance should continue to see big minutes in the short term.