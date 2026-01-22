Nance closed with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 94-87 win over Charlotte.

Nance moved back into the rotation, appearing for just the second time in the past 25 games. After starting the season with a relatively consistent role off the bench, injuries and lack of production have resulted in him being used only on rare occasions. Despite a proven per-minute upside, Nance holds no real value in fantasy leagues, given his lack of playing time.