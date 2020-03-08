Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Back to bench as Thompson returns
Nance will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
With Tristan Thompson (knee) back in the starting five, Nance will come off the bench. Across Nance's past five games as a reserve, he's averaged 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.2 minutes.
