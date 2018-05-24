Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Blocks four shots in Game Five loss
Nance totaled just two points (1-1 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 96-83 loss to the Celtics.
Nance was once again restricted in his playing time but he did provide a small spark during the second quarter after getting involved in a heated exchange with Marcus Morris. Nance played the role of rim protector quite well but it was to no avail as the Cavaliers once again struggled on the road. Game Six is in Cleveland on Friday and there is no real reason to believe Nance will see a change in his current role.
