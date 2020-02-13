Nance scored a career-high 23 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Hawks.

The Cavs' frontcourt dominated all night, as three different Cleveland bigs (Nance, Andre Drummond and Tristan Thompson) each came up with double-doubles. Nance could have trouble finding minutes after the All-Star break, however, depending on the health of Kevin Love's Achilles.