Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Cleared to play
Nance (ribs) will play Wednesday against the Bucks, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Nance has healed from his bruised ribs and will make his first appearance since March 8. There's a strong chance he starts and sees 20-plus minutes.
