Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Collects double-double Tuesday
Nance scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 win against Brooklyn.
Since joining the Cavaliers six games ago, Nance has averaged 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. As far as scoring and rebounding numbers are concerned, the forward is right in line with his 8.6 points and 6.7 rebounds averaged for the season to this point. On Tuesday, Nance was an efficient 4-of-5 from the floor while collecting 10 rebounds to clinch his first double-double as a Cavalier. If Cleveland is to continue its dominance in the Eastern Conference when the playoffs begin, it needs contributions from everybody, especially its newest acquisitions.
