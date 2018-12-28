Nance will come off the bench Friday against the Heat, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

It seems coach Larry Drew is hoping Nance brings some energy off the second unit, as Channing Frye and Jaron Blossomgame are starting in the frontcourt. It's unclear if Nance will suffer a reduction in workload. He hasn't played fewer than 30 minutes in any of the past five games.

