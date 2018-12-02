Nance will come off the bench Saturday against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Nance had started the past three games at power forward. But with George Hill (shoulder) entering the starting five next to Collin Sexton, coach Larry Drew has opted to bump Nance back to the bench. In 12 games as a reserve this season, Nance is averaging 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 19.2 minutes.