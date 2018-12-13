Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Coming off bench Wednesday
Nance will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
After being listed as the starter in the absence of Tristan Thompson (foot), it appears the Cavaliers have made a late switch from Nance to the veteran Channing Frye as the starting center. Given the Cavaliers' inclination to play their younger players, however, Nance is still expected to see a fairly big workload off the bench, especially considering Frye hasn't played more than seven minutes in a game since October.
