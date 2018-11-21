Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Coming off bench Wednesday
Nance will come off the bench Wednesday against the Lakers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Coach Larry Drew seems to feel that David Nwaba is a better defensive matchup than Larry Nance against LeBron James. Coming off the bench could result in Nance seeing fewer minutes overall, but he's seen at least 20 minutes in each of the past five games.
