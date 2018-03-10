Nance delivered 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

Nance got off to a slow start in his third consecutive game with the first unit, but he cranked it up in the second half to finish with his third straight double-double. The third-year big man has also scored in double digits in a career-high six consecutive games, and he looks primed to continue offering a similar caliber of production as long as he retains a starting role in place of Tristan Thompson (ankle).