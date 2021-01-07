Nance scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-6 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in a 105-94 loss to Orlando on Wednesday.

Nance seems to be more comfortable as he nears the rim, shooting 3-for-4 on field goals inside the paint, but hasn't stopped the forward from attempting the most three-point tries per game of his career. Since moving into a starting role in Cleveland this season, the 28-year-old is averaging his most assists of his career at 4.9 per outing, surpassing his 2018 mark of 3.2 assists per contest. Nance will need to take care of the ball as he's turning it over at the highest clip of his career, but isn't a concern yet at just 1.6 turnovers per game.