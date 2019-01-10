Nance has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and could be sidelined up to two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The given timetable means Nance, who injured his knee in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers, could miss the next six or seven games for Cleveland. And, given that this is essentially a lost season for the Cavs already, the team will likely take extra precautionary measures with one of key pieces of their young core. Channing Frye got the start at power forward in Nance's absence Wednesday, but he played just 11 minutes, and Jalen Jones, Ante Zizic and Jaron Blossomgame will likely be the biggest beneficiaries from Nance's absence.