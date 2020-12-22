If the Cavs are without Kevin Love (calf) for Wednesday's opener against the Hornets, Nance would start in his place, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

While Love has not been ruled out, the Cavs are preparing as though he will not be available, per head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. So it looks as though Nance will be in line to start to next to Andre Drummond, making him a rather appealing play in DFS contests. "It's best to just move Larry in that spot and increase his minutes and workload," Bickerstaff said Tuesday. "Obviously, if Kevin is out, we will have to play some small ball. But I think to start games and the majority of the minutes, I think it's a good thing to just move Larry because he's got a similar skill set, his ability to pass the ball and all those things. And he's a good player."