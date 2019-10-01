Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Day-to-day with illness
Nance didn't practice Tuesday due to illness, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.
Nance is being considered day-to-day by the Cavs, and he figures to be available to play in the team's first preseason contest Oct. 11 in Detroit.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Working on three-point range•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid contributions in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid in spot start•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting for Kevin Love•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...