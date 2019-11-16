Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Deemed day-to-day
Nance (thumb) is day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
More information on Nance's availability may arrive Sunday morning as the Cavaliers go through their pregame activities. If Nance misses any time, Alfonzo McKinnie could be in line for more action.
