Nance had 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-94 win at Chicago.
It's the fifth double-double of the season for the 28-year-old, who bounced back after putting up only four points and five rebounds Monday against Sacramento. Nance should continue to start at power forward while Kevin Love (calf) remains sidelined.
