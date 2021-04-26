Nance sustained a fractured right thumb during Sunday night's loss to Washington and will not play Monday against Toronto.

In an official release, the Cavs said Nance will "undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation" while noting that he will be re-evaluated on a daily basis. The implication is that Nance doesn't have a firm timetable, but given the severity of the injury, it's likely that he'll miss several games down the stretch. The reserve big man averaged 5.8 points, 5.0 boards and 1.5 steals over his last six games since returning from an illness.