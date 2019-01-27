Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Disappointing effort in second game back
Nance failed to score, adding five rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 victory over Chicago.
Nance played just 17 minutes off the bench Sunday, missing all four of his shot attempts. Owners simply have to hope that this is all part of his integration back into the lineup after missing multiple games with a knee injury. He has shown that he is arguably the Cavaliers best fantasy player and will hopefully start to trend in the right direction over the next few games.
