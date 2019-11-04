Nance produced just five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to Dallas.

Nance played 27 minutes off the bench Sunday but had very little impact in both fantasy and reality. The playing time is fine but he is not taking advantage of the opportunities. He certainly has the upside to be a top-100 player but is not playing at that level right now. If your waiver wire is dry, Nance is worth holding for a little while longer. However, if there is a hot free-agent available, no one would blame you for moving on.