Nance (chest) didn't practice Sunday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Reportedly, Nance was unable to practice at all Sunday because he was in too much pain from his recent chest injury. It appears as though Nance's chest contusion is pretty severe, and he may end up need at least one game to recover. The Cavaliers' next matchup is Monday against Toronto and Nance, although in a lot of pain, will likely be a game-time call.