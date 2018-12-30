Nance produced 18 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-108 loss to Atlanta.

Nance moved back into the starting lineup Saturday and came away with arguably the best all-around game of his career. Over the past two weeks, Nance is the 17th ranked player in standard formats, finally getting an opportunity to show what he can do with regular playing time. He is Cleveland's best player by quite some margin and it will be interesting to see what happens when Tristan Thompson (foot) returns to the lineup.