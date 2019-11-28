Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-double off bench
Nance scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Magic.
It was a tidy performance from Nance, who recorded his third straight double-double in his return to the second unit without committing a turnover or a foul. Kevin Love didn't see a full workload in his first game back after missing two contests with a back injury, and if the issue lingers for Love, Nance will continue to fill a significant role in the Cavs' frontcourt.
