Nance notched 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Thunder.

Nance was one of six Cavaliers to earn at least 30 minutes, and the 27-year-old veteran provided his eighth double-double through 43 appearances this season. Nance has made almost as many threes this season (43) as he did through his first four years combined (46), and he's shooting a career-best 35.7 percent from deep. Still, he has taken a step back overall compared to last year.