Nance recorded 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 loss to the Celtics.

Nance now has three-straight games in which he has double-doubled, averaging 11.7 points and 11.7 rebounds in that span. He has seen a slight uptick in minutes to just south of 30 minutes each game, which bodes well for his ability to keep up his current trend.