Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles again Tuesday
Nance recorded 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 loss to the Celtics.
Nance now has three-straight games in which he has double-doubled, averaging 11.7 points and 11.7 rebounds in that span. He has seen a slight uptick in minutes to just south of 30 minutes each game, which bodes well for his ability to keep up his current trend.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Second straight double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in win•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Disappointing effort in second game back•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Returns to action in bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will play off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: 'Good chance' to play Friday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...