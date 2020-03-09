Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in huge minutes
Nance provided 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 43 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 132-129 win over the Spurs.
The Cavaliers welcomed back one key piece of their frontcourt back from injury in Andre Drummond (calf), but Tristan Thompson's (eye) first-half exit coupled with the extra period opened up plenty of run for Nance as the team's third big man. Nance's path to a consistent 25-minute role may be more of a challenge if Drummond, Thompson and Kevin Love are all available for the Cavs' next game Tuesday in Chicago, but the 27-year-old still looks worthy of holding until his role begins to stabilize a bit. Nance may be helped if the Cavs are willing to deploy him more frequently at small forward, something that new coach J.B. Bickerstaff has seemingly been more receptive to than former bench boss John Beilein.
