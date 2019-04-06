Nance totaled 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 32 minutes Friday against Golden State.

Nance secured a game-high 14 boards and put forth an efficient shooting line in a six-point loss at Oracle Arena. He's drawn three straight starts with Kevin Love (shoulder) on the shelf and figures to stay in that role for the final two matchups of the regular season, assuming Love remains out. Nance has recorded 10 or more boards in each of his previous five games.