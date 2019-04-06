Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in loss
Nance totaled 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 32 minutes Friday against Golden State.
Nance secured a game-high 14 boards and put forth an efficient shooting line in a six-point loss at Oracle Arena. He's drawn three straight starts with Kevin Love (shoulder) on the shelf and figures to stay in that role for the final two matchups of the regular season, assuming Love remains out. Nance has recorded 10 or more boards in each of his previous five games.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...