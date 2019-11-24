Nance totaled 11 points (5-10 Fg, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Nance moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Kevin Love (back) who was sitting this one out. Nance was good enough in 32 minutes, rounding out the victory with an 11-and-12 double-double. The lack of defensive numbers was disappointing but those rostering Nance have to be pleased with the peripheral numbers. Love could return as soon as Monday when the Cavaliers host the Brooklyn Nets. If that is the case, Nance will likely shift back to the bench, a role that has him putting up fringe standard league numbers.