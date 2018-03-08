Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in victory
Nance had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over the Nuggets.
Nance continues to flourish on his new team, recording his third double-double in his last five games. Tristan Thompson (ankle) is expected to miss multiple games, affording the starting center position to Nance. Based on his production across the last two games, Thompson's eventual return is not going to have an impact on that. The team functions better with Nance on the floor and he has already formed a strong connection with LeBron James. Congratulations if you snapped him up recently.
