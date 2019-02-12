Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in win
Nance registered 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal across 34 minutes Monday against the Knicks.
Nance has now notched a double-double in every game to start the month of February, and his streak has now reached six straight contests. He's averaging 12.0 points, 13.3. rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over his previous five matchups, and although his scoring totals typically aren't eye-popping, he remains a reliable source of both points and rebounds in most league formats.
