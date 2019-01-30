Nance totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes Tuesday against Washington.

Nance notched his first double-double of January and proved effective from the field by knocking down 75.0 percent of his attempts. The Wyoming product was held scoreless in Sunday's victory over the Bulls through 17 minutes of action, so it was a positive sign to see him get back into the scoring column. Despite a decent outing, Nance simply hasn't been a reliable contributor this season.