Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles off bench in loss
Nance contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in the Cavaliers' 116-110 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Nance hit double digits in the scoring column for the fourth straight contest while posting his first double-double since March 6. Now that Tristan Thompson has returned to action from his foot injury, it's Ante Zizic who's been the odd man out in the frontcourt rotation, while Nance has encouragingly hung on to his normal allotment of minutes. Thus, the 26-year-old appears to be as valuable as ever from a fantasy perspective, with a double-double always a possibility when he sees sufficient playing time.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.