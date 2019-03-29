Nance contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in the Cavaliers' 116-110 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Nance hit double digits in the scoring column for the fourth straight contest while posting his first double-double since March 6. Now that Tristan Thompson has returned to action from his foot injury, it's Ante Zizic who's been the odd man out in the frontcourt rotation, while Nance has encouragingly hung on to his normal allotment of minutes. Thus, the 26-year-old appears to be as valuable as ever from a fantasy perspective, with a double-double always a possibility when he sees sufficient playing time.