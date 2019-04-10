Nance posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.

Nance ends the season with a nice performance after producing season averages of 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks. He certainly is a threat to stuff the stat sheet when he is healthy and playing, but he's more of a compliment player than a building block.