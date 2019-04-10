Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles Tuesday
Nance posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets.
Nance ends the season with a nice performance after producing season averages of 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks. He certainly is a threat to stuff the stat sheet when he is healthy and playing, but he's more of a compliment player than a building block.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid contributions in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Solid in spot start•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting for Kevin Love•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...