Nance posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Hornets.

Nance posted his second-straight double-double while adding yet another game with at least six assists, his fifth such game in a row. Nance has always been known to rebound and be able to string points together in the paint, but his passing has taken his level of play up a notch, as the assists for a forward are unprecedented and should be enjoyed so long as Nance keeps his head up in the post.