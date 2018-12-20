Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles Wednesday
Nance posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Hornets.
Nance posted his second-straight double-double while adding yet another game with at least six assists, his fifth such game in a row. Nance has always been known to rebound and be able to string points together in the paint, but his passing has taken his level of play up a notch, as the assists for a forward are unprecedented and should be enjoyed so long as Nance keeps his head up in the post.
