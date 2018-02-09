Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Doubtful to make team debut Friday
Nance is unlikely to make his Cavaliers debut Friday against the Hawks, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Nance will have to fly to Atlanta and pass his physical before being cleared to play, which probably won't happen quickly enough to put him in a position to play Friday. As a result, LeBron James, Jeff Green, Tristan Thompson and Ante Zizic are all candidates to see significant boosts to their workload against Atlanta. Nance's debut should occur Sunday at Boston.
