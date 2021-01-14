Nance scored six points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Nance had scored at least 10 points in four straight games, but he wasn't able to extend that streak Tuesday after a woeful performance shooting-wise -- he only made two of his 11 shots. Nance has been very inconsistent with his scoring figures but should remain a starter as long as Kevin Love (calf) is out, and that might give him a decent floor -- he is averaging 35.9 minutes per game as a starter in 2020-21.