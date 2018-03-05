Nance is expected to start at center Monday against the Pistons, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With Kevin Love (hand) likely sidelined through at least mid-March and Tristan Thompson (ankle) set to miss multiple games, the 6-foot-9 Nance looks on tap to slot in as an undersized center for the Cavaliers for the time being. While Nance's athleticism and versatility should work in his favor when the Cavaliers face smaller lineups, the head-to-head matchup against the 6-foot-11, 279-pound Andre Drummond doesn't look like a good one for Nance. It's still expected that Nance will see an uptick Monday out of necessity from the 22 minutes per game he's averaged through eight games with the Cavaliers, but don't be surprised if head coach Tyronn Lue turns to lightly-used 6-foot-11 rookie Ante Zizic a little more than usual in order to counter Drummond's size advantage.