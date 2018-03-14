Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Exits game with hamstring injury Tuesday
Nance left Tuesday's game against the Suns with a right hamstring injury and will not return, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Nance left the game early in the third quarter, finishing his night with four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds and a block across 14 minutes. Despite leaving the game early, the Cavaliers already secured a sizable lead and are simply holding him out for precautionary reasons, so the injury isn't believed to be anything serious. At this point, it seems likely Nance will be good to go by Thursday's matchup with Portland.
