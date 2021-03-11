Nance (finger) is likely to play Friday against the Pelicans, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Nance has been sidelined since Feb. 6, when he exited the Cavs' blowout loss to the Bucks with a fractured finger on his left hand. Before getting hurt, Nance started in 18 of his 19 appearances and averaged 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. His playing time and production could take a hit when Kevin Love (calf) returns. But until then, Nance might be able to pick up right where he left off.