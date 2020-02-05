Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Expected to come off bench
Nance is expected to come off the bench Wednesday against the Thunder, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
To counter Steven Adams, coach John Beilein will give John Henson the start. Even though Nance is coming off the bench, he should still see an increase in workload given the absence of Tristan Thompson (quad).
