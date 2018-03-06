Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Explodes for 22 points Monday
Nance scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes in Monday's 112-90 win over the Pistons.
Nance got the starting nod Monday and made the most of it and what was expected to be a tough assignment, as he did not allow Andre Drummond to double-double, while collecting one of his own. It seems as though him and LeBron James have developed a good rapport, and with Tristan Thompson sidelined (ankle) for the time being, Nance should continue to see extended run on a small Cavs rotation.
