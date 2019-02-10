Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Fifth straight double-double
Nance scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 105-90 loss to the Pacers.
That's now five straight double-doubles for Nance, who's taken full advantage of the available minutes left by all the Cavs' frontcourt injuries. Kevin Love (toe) is slowly working his way back into the lineup, but until Tristan Thompson (foot) is able to return as well, Nance's role seems secure.
